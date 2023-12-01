Asake Reigns As 2023’s Most-streamed Artist In Nigeria On Spotify

YBNL’s Asake has been crowned as the most-streamed artist in Nigeria on Spotify this year, according to data the streaming platform published on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. On this year’s Spotify Wrapped for Nigeria, the Lonely At The Top star finished ahead of fellow megastars, Burna Boy in second, and Davido in third.

Seyi Vibez finished the year fourth on the chart, followed by Omah Lay in fifth, BNXN in sixth, Rema in seventh, ODUMODUBLVCK in eighth, Olamide in ninth, and Wizkid in 10th place. Asake’s win was cemented by three of his songs appearing in the list of the top 10 most-streamed tracks on Spotify in Nigeria. Lonely At The Top earned its place at the very top, 2:30 finished fourth, and Amapiano, with Olamide, finished 10th.

He was also the most streamed artist in Ghana and Togo. Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, said this year’s Wrapped is a testament to the power of music to connect people and bring them closer to the culture and traditions of Nigeria. It was during the year Rema’s remix of his super hit ‘Calm Down, with Selena Gomez became the first African-led single to reach a billion streams on Spotify.

The song is also the first by a Nigerian Afrobeats artist to feature on the top 10 chart of most streamed recordings globally on Spotify “Nigeria is a hotbed of musical talent, and we’re incredibly proud to showcase the diversity and passion of Nigerian music lovers through Wrapped,” she said. Spotify Wrapped takes users on a personalised journey through their favourite songs, artists, albums, and genres that defined their musical experience.