Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake has opened up about his strained relationship with his father, Fatai Odunsi, when he decided to pursue a music career.

The Omo Ope crooner, in an interview with Korty EO, revealed that his father strongly opposed his decision, leading him to abscond from home at 15 years to pursue his goal of making music.

Asake described his father as more stubborn than himself, making it hard for him to look his father in the face.

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“The father who gave birth to me, he’s more stubborn than I am. So I couldn’t look him in the face. We were close when I was younger, but I came to a point when I wanted to leave home to do what I am doing now, but my father said no.

“But I just took off regardless. I was 15 then, focused on where I was going. And there was nothing anybody could tell me”, he said.

The singer added that his love for his father has not altered in spite of the first argument.

He emphasised that he loves his father just as much as he loves his mother when he said that he would always be his father even if he pointed a pistol at him.