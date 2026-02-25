Asake Recounts Career Struggles, Rejections

Record-breaking Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake has opened up about the struggles he went through early in his career.

According to the Grammy-nominated singer, he was being turned down by promoters who didn’t want to book him because he sings primarily in Yoruba.

Speaking in a recent interview with Famous TV, the award-winning artist said his perseverance and faith have been crucial to his success, emphasising that staying true to his musical style played a key role in gaining recognition within the industry.

Speaking further, Asake added that God’s grace, self-belief, consistency, and endurance helped him overcome obstacles and achieve his goals.

He said, “How I got to where I am today is by God’s grace, self-belief, consistency, and endurance. At some point, a lot of people said no to me; they didn’t allow me to perform at shows because I spoke Yoruba.

But thank God I didn’t stop, and I kept believing in myself. Now, look at where I am today. I am so happy for myself.”