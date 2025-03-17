Asake Reconciles With Father, 11-Year-Old Daughter

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has reconciled with his father, Fatai Odunsi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mr Fatai Odunsi cried for financial assistance after suffering a stroke, stressing that the singer has totally ignored his calls for aid.

Similarly, Asake’s family members had pleaded with the singer to assist his father, stressing that he had also ignored his baby mama and his 11-year-old daughter.

However, in a new development, Mr Odunsi confirmed that Asake had reached out to him.

READ ALSO:

Speaking in Yoruba, Odunsi said: “His mother ought to ask him when last he saw me. That was what got me angry, but we have sorted out all the problems. We are no longer fighting.”

“Asake said he will do everything that I want. We have settled, no more problems. They are now looking for a new house that he will buy for me. He has settled everything.”

Asake has also agreed to take full responsibility for his 11-year-old daughter, Zeenat.

He added, “He has never denied his child, but he has now promised to take full responsibility for the child.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

