Asake Reacts As Alleged Father Cries For Help Amid Battle With Stroke

Share

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, has taken to his social media page to react to a public outcry for financial assistance from his alleged biological father, Fatai Odunsi.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that a video had trended on the internet on Friday, March 14, which captures a man claiming to be the singer’s alleged father appealing for financial assistance amid a battle with a stroke.

The video has, however, garnered a series of controversies from his fans as well as online viewers.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the video via his social media page, Asake began to sing a soulful song, highlighting the impossibility of pleasing the world and encouraging viewers to do everything in devotion to God.

Furthermore, Asake opened up about being cajoled by his father, despite having sent him a substantial amount of money.

He said, “You can’t please everyone; you can’t please the world. But anything you are doing, just do it for God”, Watch the video below; View this post on Instagram A post shared by GossipMillNaija (@gossipmilltv)

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

