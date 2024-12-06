Asake Ranked Most Streamed Nigerian Artiste On Spotify

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake has been ranked the most streamed Nigerian singer on Spotify for 2024.
Spotify announced this feat on Thursday during the 2024 edition of its annual recap of listeners’ musical choices titled, ‘Wrapped’.
His albums ‘Work of Art’, ‘Lungu Boy’ and ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ dominates the list of most-streamed Nigerian albums of the year 2024.
While Young Jonn’s ‘Jiggy Forever’ ranked the most-streamed album of the year, Burna Boy emerged as Nigeria’s most-exported artiste and the only Nigerian in the UK’s top 100.
