Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmd Ololade, better known as Asake, has paid a courtesy visit to former Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, following his headline performance in Accra, a meeting that quickly drew widespread attention online.

The award-winning singer was in the Ghanaian capital for the AfroFuture Ghana festival, one of the major highlights of the annual “December in GH” celebrations, where he thrilled fans with an energetic performance at the El-Wak Stadium.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment Asake warmly greeted President Mahama, alongside other notable figures, including actor and politician John Dumelo and businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

READ ALSO:

The relaxed exchange sparked conversation online, particularly due to its light-hearted tone.

During their interaction, the former president jokingly referenced an incident that occurred during the concert, when a fan reportedly discharged a firearm in the crowd.

Asake responded by expressing regret over the incident, while Mahama reassured him, noting that the matter was being handled in accordance with the law.

The individual involved was later arrested for the unlawful possession and use of a firearm at a public event.

Asake, who has continued to enjoy international success, has released three studio albums and recently relocated to Los Angeles as he expands his global career.

His visit to Ghana and meeting with the former president further underscored his growing influence across Africa and beyond.