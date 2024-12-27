Asake Part Ways With Olamide, YBNL Records

Share

Renowned Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake has parted ways with his record label boss, Olamide.

This comes a few days after Asake unfollowed Olamide, also removing YBNL from his Instagram bio, as well as deleting all of his Instagram page.

New Telegraph gathered that Asake’s contract with YBNL had expired and Olamide presented a new contract to Asake to sign, which he declined.

However, Olamide made strenuous efforts to persuade Asake to sign the deal but to no avail.

According to Instagram vlogger, Cutie Juls who made this known on Thursday, Asake recently walked out on the negotiations, opting to become independent.

Cutie Jul’s post reads, “Asake leaves YBNL and dumps OLAMIDE. Insiders says Asake’s contract with Olamide’s YBNL expired and when OLAMIDE presented Asake with a new contract, Asake refused to sign”.

“OLAMIDE apparently tried everything in his books to renew his record label with Asake but Asake refused”.

“The final straw happened two [2] weeks ago when Asake walked out completely out of the deal opting to be his own boss”.

“Hopefully they will be able to resolve and get Asake to stay”.

“As it is now, OLAMIDE is looking for new artists“?Hmmm ‍”.

Asake joined YBNL in 2022 and became famed with his hit song ‘Sungba’, achieving groundbreaking milestones, including the impressive feat of selling out the O2 Arena twice.

