Nigerian Afrobeats star, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has revealed that his quiet personality is the major reason why he is not yet married.

The singer, who spoke in an interview with Korty EO, disclosed that despite his rising success in the music industry, his relationships had suffered as a result of his introversion and difficulty interacting with others.

Asake, however, said he regularly considered starting a family, but he feels that God is directing his life and that marriage will occur at the appropriate time.

The singer emphasised the value of having patience when it comes to love and marriage, believing that everything will work itself out in due course.

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He said, “I plan to build a family by the special grace of God. I think about it every day because I am an introverted type of person who does not go out much. I will meet my wife when God says it is time. God has already written how our lives will go.

“It is good not to rush things because we do not fully understand His ways. As we are, no one knows tomorrow.”

Asake added that he is focused on his music career, with his mother being the closest woman in his life.

“For now, my mom is my babe. But when God finally says it is time for me to get married, I will. For now, I am still on the streets”, he added.