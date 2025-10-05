Asake Opens Up On Humility, Respect In The Music Industry

Nigerian music sensation, Ahmed Ololade, popu larly known as Asake, hasopened up about the challenges of balancing humility and ego in the entertainment industry. In a recent interview, the former YBNL signee shared that humility is often misunderstood and undervalued, while displays of ego are sometimes celebrated by fans. According to him, being humble can cause people to take an artiste for granted, whereas showing a bit of ego tends to make audiences see the artiste as less accessible and therefore more appealing.

“As an artiste, if you’re humble they take you for granted. But if you have ego, they feel like you’re not accessible, then they like you more,” Asake said. The “Mr. Money With The Vibe” hitmaker added that many people care less about an artiste’s process and more about the end results.

He explained that showing fans the behind-the-scenes effort often goes unappreciated, while delivering results c o mmands respect. “People would rather see what you’re doing than showing them. They don’t really appreciate it. Do what you need to do and just go,” he noted. Asake emphasised the importance of focusing on the work itself rather than seeking validation or showing humility. He believes that in a world where glamour often outweighs honesty, artistes are better off allowing their results to speak for them.