June 11, 2025
Asake, Olamide Reunite Ahead Of Album Release

Nigerian rapper, Olamide, has reunited with former YBNL signee, Asake, ahead of his highly anticipated album release.

Olamide’s self-titled album “Olamidé” is set to drop on June 18, 2025, featuring collaborations with Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez, and British singer Daecolm.

The collaboration dispels rumors of a rift, showcasing their continued professional partnership despite Asake’s departure from YBNL Nation and his subsequent launch of Giran Republic.

Asake’s feature on “99” marks a significant comeback collaboration, putting speculation about a strained relationship to rest.

Notably, Asake’s exit from YBNL Nation was shrouded in mystery, but his successful label launch and continued work with Olamide demonstrate his growth as an artist and entrepreneur.

 

 

