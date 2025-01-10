Asake Named Nigeria’s Best-Selling Artist Of 2024

Share

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade better known as Asake has been named the best-selling artist in Nigeria for 2024.

According to the annual end-of-the-year chart by Nigeria’s leading music chart publication, TurnTable, Asake outshone all other artists, including Nigerian’s big three in the industry, which marks a remarkable third consecutive year as the overall No. 1 artist.

Asake’s grand achievement makes him the first artist in Nigeria’s history to hold the top spot for three consecutive years.

Asake’s Project Achievements

New Telegraph recalls that in 2024, Asake’s projects, including his previously released albums, Mr Money With The Vibe (MMWTV)and Work Of Art, achieved sustained success, spending multiple weeks in the top ten of the Official Top 100 Albums chart.

His third album, Lungu Boy, proved to be the year’s standout project, spending 15 weeks at No. 1 and finishing as the best-selling album of 2024 despite being released in August.

No. 1 Radio Artist For 2024

Asake also emerged as the No. 1 radio artist for the second consecutive year and ended the year with the highest total chart points on the Official Nigeria Top 100 chart.

His hit single “MMS” featuring Wizkid topped the Year-End Afro-R&B chart and debuted at No. 1 on the Official Nigeria Top 100 chart, where it remained for three weeks.

Asake’s Streaming Performance

On streaming platforms, Asake reigned supreme. He finished 2024 as the top artist on Apple Music, with Lungu Boy as the leading album. The project also dominated Audiomack, while Asake was crowned the No. 1 artist on YouTube in Nigeria.

