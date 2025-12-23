Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of a young woman following a stampede outside the venue of his concert in Nairobi, Kenya.

The tragic incident occurred on December 20 at the Nyayo National Stadium, where the singer was performing as part of his Africa tour.

According to reports by the BBC, Kenya’s National Police Service confirmed that a 20-year-old woman, Karen Lojore, lost her life after being crushed near one of the stadium’s entry gates.

Confirming the incident, the country’s Police said a brief stampede broke out as fans attempted to gain access to the venue.

Although the situation was later brought under control and the concert went on as scheduled, a fatality was recorded at the entrance point.

Reacting to the incident, Asake described the loss as heartbreaking in a statement shared on his Instagram Story.

He extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, saying he was committed to supporting efforts to understand what went wrong and ensuring those responsible are held accountable.

“Music has always been my way of spreading love and joy,” the singer said, adding that it was painful to see it associated with such a tragedy. He also offered prayers for the victim and solidarity with all those affected.

The concert, held at the 18,000-capacity stadium, was co-headlined by British-Nigerian singer Gabzy.

The incident has renewed conversations around crowd control and safety at major music events, especially as it follows a similar tragedy at Asake’s London concert in 2022, where two people died in a crowd crush.