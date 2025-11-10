Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake on Saturday achieved a major milestone as he headlined the U.S. edition of Red Bull Symphonic at the iconic Kings Theatre, becoming the first African artist to ever lead the prestigious orchestral showcase.

The sold-out performance blended the pulse of Afrobeats with the grandeur of classical music, creating a once-in-a-lifetime sonic experience that left the audience roaring with applause.

Performing alongside a full 33-piece orchestra, Asake reimagined some of his biggest hits, including “Lonely at the Top” and “Terminator,” transforming them into sweeping symphonic arrangements while maintaining the signature fuji-infused rhythms and Amapiano undercurrents that define his sound.

The creative fusion highlighted both his versatility as an artist and the ever-expanding global influence of Afrobeats.

The groundbreaking event was elevated by a series of surprise appearances from some of the world’s most notable music stars.

Wizkid, Gunna, Central Cee, Tiakola, and Fridayy each joined Asake on stage for high-energy collaborations, including performances of “MMS” and “Happiness.”

Their appearances underscored Asake’s growing international reach and the strength of his artistic connections across genres and continents.

During the concert, Asake also treated fans to an unexpected preview of an unreleased track from his upcoming album Mr Money.

The song, centred on themes of faith, perseverance, and hard work, showcased a more introspective side of the singer, hinting at a deeper creative evolution in his forthcoming project.

The audience responded with enthusiastic cheers, instantly sparking online conversations and anticipation for the album’s release.

Beyond its entertainment value, the night marked a cultural landmark moment for African music. Asake’s historic headlining at Red Bull Symphonic signalled a new phase in Afrobeats’ global journey, one where the genre continues to transcend borders, formats, and expectations.

With a full orchestra behind him and a theatre full of fans witnessing history, Asake delivered a performance that not only celebrated his artistry but also elevated the presence of African music on one of the biggest international stages.

As the final notes reverberated through Kings Theatre, it became clear that Asake’s Brooklyn debut wasn’t just another concert; it was a statement of artistic ambition, cultural pride, and global impact.