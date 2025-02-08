Nigerian ur Afrobeats sensation, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake and American model, India Love have sparked dating rumours as they step out in grand style.
Asake’s romantic relationship with the model comes after his breakup with American socialite, Madame Mistique in 2024, which sparked a social media buzz.
However, Madame Mistique opened up about the reason for their breakup, revealing that the O2 Arena performing artist allowed himself to get devil-consumed.
She said: “Cuz he wanted to go and let the devil use him.”
In a new development, Asake and India Love are spotted strolling hand-in-hand, with Asake holding a bag.
The bag Asake held hinted at a shopping date, fueling dating rumours between the notable figures.
Meanwhile, his face tattoo has sparked controversy among fans, who are reacting to his new look.
Here are the reactions from netizens:
Kenny Chuks wrote, “Asake as you say na white woman you want to guide your property well I no won hear say Child support or sharing properties dey cause wahala, I no fit pray for anyone online because hungry dey my body”.
Amaka Andrew queried, “Who are they leaving Nigerian ladies for??? Nawao”.
John Egbe emphasized, “He should learn from Olamide his boss. Dating such expensive American girls is a big financial mistake. She might wreck his account if he doesn’t take time”.