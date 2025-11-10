Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, attended fashion designer Rahman Jago’s high-fashion pop-up event in New York City on Sunday, November 9, 2025, where he mingled with attendees.

At the event, Asake was seen gifting cash to a young fan while praising Jago’s streetwear and cultural apparel line, creating a viral moment.

The exclusive event drew over 200 guests composed of music enthusiasts, fashion lovers, and industry insiders. Among the notable attendees was hype-man Yhemo Lee, who joined Asake on stage in a gesture of camaraderie.

Video clips circulating on social media show Asake stopping mid-event to invite a young fan onto the stage, then reaching into his pocket and handing him cash as the crowd cheered and branded cameras captured the moment.

Asake also took time to compliment Rahman Jago’s collection for its bold fusion of streetwear aesthetics and Yoruba cultural motifs, underscoring his support for creatives bridging fashion and heritage.

His mentor, Olamide Adedeji, later shared footage of the event on his social platforms, signalling industry backing for Jago’s venture.

The pop-up served not only as a showcase of Jago’s design line but also as a symbol of the growing interplay between Afrobeats artists and fashion entrepreneurship.

With Asake’s appearance and spontaneous fan interaction, the event garnered significant online engagement, reinforcing his reputation for both generosity and cultural relevance.

While neither Asake nor Jago announced any joint project at the event, the combination of music, fashion, and viral fan moments suggests a continuing trend in how African artists are expanding their influence beyond the studio into culture, community and commerce.