Asake Extends Record As Artiste With Most Entries In Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart

Nigerian singer, Asake has extended his record as the artiste with the most entries in Billboard U.S Afrobeats Songs chart history.

The “Mr. Money” crooner hit a milestone of 60 entries in the chart as his collaborative hit with Wizkid; ‘Jogodo’ peaked at number 4 this week.

Meanwhile, South African singer, Tyla, continued her dominance on the chart this week as her song “Channel” maintains its position at number 1.

The South African star was named the top Afrobeats artiste for 2025. Her hit song ‘Water’ previously held the record for the longest-running number-one song, spending 55 weeks at the top.

In another news, Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, earned his first top 20 hit on Billboard Hot 100 this week with his feature on Gunna’s track ‘WGFT.’

The song reached a new peak of number 16 following a remix version with Chris Brown. Burna Boy is the first African artiste to debut a song on the Billboard Hot 100 in five consecutive years (2021–2025).