Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has officially extended his record as the artist with the most No.1 songs in Nigeria, continuing his unstoppable reign on the charts.

His latest hit single, “Badman Gangsta” featuring French rapper Tiakola, has shot to the top of the TurnTable Charts, marking Asake’s 14th career No.1 song, an unmatched feat in Nigerian music history.

This chart-topper is his second No.1 in 2025, following his feature on Olamide’s hit track “99”, which also included appearances from Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn, and Daecolm. Of his 14 No.1 hits, 11 were achieved as a lead artist, solidifying his dominance in the Afrobeats scene.

Asake, who burst onto the mainstream in 2022 with “Omo Ope”, has since enjoyed a meteoric rise.

His debut EP, Ololade Asake, and debut album, Mr Money With The Vibe, laid the foundation for a winning streak that shows no signs of slowing down.

In 2024, he released the chart-topping album Lungu Boy, which was declared the best-selling album of the year by TurnTable Charts. That same year, Asake was also named Nigeria’s best-selling artist for the third consecutive year.

In 2025, the two-time Grammy-nominated star parted ways with Empire and began releasing music under his own imprint Giran Republic, with global distribution handled by Gamma.

His upcoming fourth studio album, titled “Money”, a nod to his popular nickname Mr Money, is highly anticipated.

He teased the project via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 5, 2025, suggesting the album will reflect his journey, success, and identity as an artist who’s reshaping the sound of Afrobeats globally.