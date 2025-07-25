Asake Drops ‘Badman Gangsta’ Featuring Tiakola Ahead Of Upcoming Album

Asake is back and bolder than ever with a brand-new single titled ‘Badman Gangsta’, featuring French sensation Tiakola. The song offers a glimpse into Asake’s evolving artistry and sets the tone for his forthcoming album Money.

The track is built around a nostalgic yet modern backdrop, a clever sample of Amerie’s classic “1 Thing” layered with silky acoustic guitar, saxophone vibes, and Asake’s signature airy vocals. The result? A sun-drenched, genre-blending banger that feels both fresh and timeless.

What really makes Badman Gangsta pop is the international flair. Asake and Tiakola flow effortlessly across English, Yoruba, and French, trading bars that swing between hustler pride, gratitude, and the raw truths of fame. It’s bold, introspective, and globally appealing.

The music video adds even more layers. Shot in a grainy black-and-white vintage aesthetic, it features scenes of Asake at Paris Fashion Week, cruising through creative sessions, and living the jet-setting superstar life all with the quiet confidence of a man who’s paid his dues.