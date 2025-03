Share

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa has shared her thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding popular singer Asake and his alleged father, Fatai Odunsi.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Mr Fatai Odunsi had cried out for financial assistance after battling a stroke since 2022 and also alleged that Asake has ignored his calls despite his deteriorating condition.

Asake addressed the issue in a cryptic yet emotional message shared on TikTok.

He wrote, “My own father wants to cajole me, and I have sent so much money to him. I have struggled for so many years, but they want to make life tire me.”

Amid the ongoing drama, Asake’s family also broke their silence by addressing the allegations and accusing the singer of neglecting his daughter, Zeenat, and her mother.

Reacting to the ongoing drama via an Instagram post, Amusa emphasised the importance of parental presence and love, suggesting that childhood wounds cannot be healed by fame or wealth.

READ ALSO:

Amusa wrote, “When Asake covered his face in tattoos, I once remarked that he was either rebranding or masking a pain he wasn’t ready to confront,”

The actress noted that while there are claims that his father was absent and his mother was harsh, she would not judge them but rather emphasise that “What matters is that Asake deserves love, not a public spectacle.”

She added, “Fame doesn’t heal the wounds of parental rejection. A child raised on ‘I love you’ moves through life differently than one who hears, ‘I want nothing to do with you.’ Some wounds money cannot fix- only deep, intentional healing can.

“Rather than judge, I choose to send love to this remarkable artist.”

Amusa also urged parents to be present and be the voice their child hears before the world tries to define them.

“A child who feels truly seen and loved at home has less to prove to the world. As a victim of such circumstances, I can relate. I wish him well.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email