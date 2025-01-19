Asake Celebrates 30th Birthday With Tesla Truck Gift

Share

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake has taken to his social media page to celebrate his 30th birthday in grand style.

To commemorate the milestone, the award-winning Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter thrilled fans on Sunday with an Instagram post of himself posing with a sleek Tesla truck, captioned “Birthday gift.”

Born on January 13, 1995, Asake has become a household name in the Nigerian music industry, known for his hit songs and unique style.

Turning 30 marks a significant milestone in the life of the former YBNL signed who hd earlier announced his exit from Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) which however sparked controversy and speculations amongst fans.

The artist was signed into the label in January 2022 and left after barely 3 years after which he bought out his contract to become an independent artiste.

Following his exit, Asake cleared up all posts and pictures linking him to the label and its boss which further fueled rumors of a rift between Asake and the labels executive, Olamide.

Asake, whose stage name pays homage to his mother, has consistently pushed the boundaries of Afrobeats with his distinctive sound and energetic performances.

