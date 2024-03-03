Asake, Burna Boy, Rema Miss Out At 2024 Brit Awards (See Full Lists)

Nigerian Afrobeats singers, Asake, Burna Boy and Rema on Sunday failed to win an award at the 2024 Brit Awards.
Sunday Telegraph reports that the United Kingdom’s (UK) most prestigious music awards ceremony was held at London’s 02 Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
Meanwhile, Burna Boy and Asake were contenders for the prestigious title of Best International Act of the Year, but unfortunately, they were defeated by the talented American artist, SZA.
While Rema’s captivating track ‘Calm Down’ faced tough competition and did not secure the title of Best International Song of the Year, which was claimed by Miley Cyrus’ enchanting tune ‘Flowers.’
Despite the loss, Rema closed the ceremony with an electrifying performance of his hit song, ‘Calm Down.’
He became just the second African artiste to perform at the BRITs after Burna Boy who performed at the ceremony in 2019.
Meanwhile, Raye has extended her record as the artist with the most wins in one year in BRIT history.
Full List Of 2024 Brit Award Winners:
British album of the year:
- Blur – The Ballad of Darren
- J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
- Little Simz – No Thank You
- Raye – My 21st Century Blues – WINNER
- Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
British artist of the year:
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
- Raye – WINNER
British group:
- Blur
- Chase & Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Jungle – WINNER!
- Young Fathers
New artist:
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Raye – WINNER!
- Yussef Dayes
Song of the Year:
- Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle
- Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
- Central Cee – Let Go
- Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter
- Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
- Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
- J Hus – Who Told You
- Kenya Grace – Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best
- PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar
- Raye – Escapism – WINNER!
- Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe
- Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React
- Venbee and Goddard – Messy in Heaven
International artist
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA – WINNER!
- Taylor Swift
International Group:
- Blink-182
- Boygenius – WINNER!
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
International Song:
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
- David Kushner – Daylight
- Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
- Jazzy – Giving Me
- Libianca – People
- Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers – WINNER!
- Noah Kahan – Stick Season
- Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree – Miss You
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Rema – Calm Down
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Tate McRae – Greedy
- Tyla – Water
Rock/alternative act
- Blur
- Bring Me the Horizon – WINNER!
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
Hip-hop/grime/rap act
- Casisdead – WINNER!
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
Dance Act
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris – WINNER!
- Fred Again
- Romy
Pop act
- Calvin Harris
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa – WINNER!
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
R&B Act
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- Raye – WINNER!
- Sault
Songwriter of the Year
Raye
Producer of the year
Chase & Status
Rising Star
The Last Dinner Party
Global Icon
Kylie Minogue