Asake Bags Second Brit Awards Nomination

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has been nominated for Best International Act category in the 2025 Brit Awards.

Asake’s recognition follows his remarkable feat in 2024, during which he released his critically acclaimed third album, Lungu Boy.

The album which featured Wizkid, Stormzy, Central Cee, and Ludmila, solidified his position as one of Nigeria’s most dynamic music exports.

New Telegraph reports that Asake has garnered a global fanbase, making his nomination a significant milestone for both his career and the African music scene.

This marks Asake’s second Brit Awards nomination, as he was also in the running for the same category in 2024. He is the sole Nigerian artist nominated for the 2025 awards, a testament to his growing international appeal.

However, Asake faces stiff competition in the category, going up against global heavyweights like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Billie Eilish, and Benson Boone.

The Brit Awards ceremony, hosted by Jack Whitehall, is scheduled for March 1, 2025, at the iconic O2 Arena in London.

Fans and industry observers alike are excited to see if Asake can clinch the coveted award, further solidifying Nigeria’s influence on the global music stage.

