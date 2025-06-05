Asake Announces New Album

Asake had previously released three albums: Mr Money With the Vibes (2022), Work of Art (2023), and Lungu Boy (2024).

However, he gave no further details as to the release date or the composition of the said album.

He wrote: “#MONEY THE album.

Love, $.”

Excited and curious fans have sought to find out the artists he would be featuring in the new album.

Reaction trailing this post:

@NuJhayhne said: “who should we be expecting on the album? ”

@GucciStarboi said: “Another album ke? no wonder you dey bear Mr money no dey waste time ”

@Peller089 stated: “Asake mhi bring it home”

@djpherrow wrote: “Drop tracklist if you’re serious. ”

@hono10571 remarked: “I know say dis man wan drop album na why unnecessary comparasion dey fly upandown last month, bloggers and Asake na friends”

@OlawaleDesmond1 said: “With mr money with the vibe always giving me the vibes since 2020”

@Cashflow_1313 said: “Mr money no dey waste time”

