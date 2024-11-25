Asajiugo: Passion for fashion driving my Collections

Share

Tochukwu Michael Tochukwu, popularly known as Asajiugo among his peers, is a serial entrepreneur and a multiple award-winning fashion designer. He is the Creative Head, Asandrea Collections, a fashion outfit that makes quality outfits for Nigerians and those in the Diaspora. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his journey into entrepreneurship and fashion business in Nigeria, challenges and other issues

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur?

I became a serial entrepreneur right from my childhood days. I sold a lot of things and did a lot of side gigs to make money. I was doing all this while also attending school. I realised early in life that as a man, you need to do something for your self in order to succeed. Asandrea Collections was borne out of passion for fashion and 14 years on, we have stood the test of time.

Can you share some of the challenges you faced when you started your fashion business and how you were able to overcome them?

The challenges I faced when I started Asandrea Collections is almost the same challenge that we face right now. Top most on the list is electricity. In the absence of electricity, we are forced to buy fuel. At the end of each production, you will see that you have spent bulk of the profit in production, owing to the high cost of fuel.

Recently, you received an award. Can you tell us about it?

Yes, Asandrea Collections was awarded the outstanding fashion designer of the year. I feel so honoured and happy. It is not my first award. However, this is close to my heart because it came at a time when the economy is wobbly and an organization such as Classic Africa Merit Award recognized my designs, impact and efforts towards the growth of the Nigerian fashion industry. Indeed, I feel fulfilled.

How has the journey been so far?

I will describe it with one word, fantastic. Asandrea Collections is not where it used to be. We have improved greatly. There are challenges but we have learnt to manage them in an effective and effectual manner..

Who are your mentors in the fashion business?

I don’t have a particular mentor. I admire a good design when I see one. However, in my own little way of giving back to the society, I have a lot of fashion designers whom I mentor and who I have helped to find their feet in the fashion terrain.

How important is it for entrepreneurs to have mentors?

Mentorship is good as it gives one the opportunity to learn from someone, who is more experienced than you but I think it is a personal decision. It is important to have one if you have access to that person. The people I mentor, I have taught so many of them the tools that will help them to navigate the fashion business terrain. My mentorship is based on my personal experiences in my own journey.

What does it take to be a successful fashion entrepreneur?

It takes passion, dedication, and consistency. You must love what you do. Do not give up no matter what you encounter on the road. Above all, hold God like never before. When the road gets tough, He will help you. I am happy because I have been in this fashion business for 14 years. Yes! Asandrea Collections is 14 years in the business and still going strong. Remain consistent, it will pay off at some point.

How has the age of internet impacted your business?

We are in the internet age. The era of the modern age. The internet has really helped in a tremendous way to push businesses out there. The world is a global village. You can sell any thing on the internet and make money off it. Both physical and material properties. The internet is a huge blessing to Asandrea Collections. I have built a huge clientele off social media. The basics is to create a niche for oneself. Make business known online and you will definitely reap from it.

What are your thoughts on the Nigerian fashion industry?

We have grown from where we were before. The Nigerian fashion industry has expanded massively. Our designers are very creative and innovative. People are embracing our designs. We are now being recognized internationally. Our fashion pieces are showcased and sold in New York, Milan, Paris and a whole lot of other countries. I believe we will take over the world fashion scene soon.

Where do you see your business five years from now?

Right now, I am doing so well for Asandrea Collections. However, few years from now, I want to be able to open outlets in countries where we do not yet have representatives.

What is your advice to younger ones looking to go into your line of business?

If you know where they sell a coat of patience, please buy one for yourself. It is important you imbibe the virtue of patience. It is not a business you start and hope to make millions of naira in a day. You have to build first and at the same time, you have to remain focused.

