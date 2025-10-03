Asagun Becomes Nigeria’s 65 Most Inspiring Business Leaders In MSME Sector

The Chief Executive Officer of Entourage Integrated Trust Ltd, Seyi Asagun, has been named one of Nigeria’s 65 Most Inspiring Business Leaders in a special feature marking the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary by the Guardian Newspaper.

The recognition celebrates individuals who are driving innovation, impact, and economic growth across Nigeria.

The finance executive with over two decades of experience in commercial banking, microfinance, and SME development, Asagun has become one of the country’s foremost advocates for financial inclusion. Through Entourage Integrated Trust Ltd, which now operates in 29 states

Asagun has championed accessible lending models that address Nigeria’s $32.2 billion MSME funding gap. His initiatives combine credit solutions with financial literacy, advisory services, and grassroots training, ensuring small businesses not only access funding but also build resilience.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Nigeria’s economy. When they thrive, communities thrive, and the nation prospers. My mission has always been to ensure they have the tools, funding, and knowledge they need to succeed,” Asagun said in response to the recognition.

This latest honour further strengthens his reputation as a transformational leader. He has previously been named among The Guardian’s Top 50 Entrepreneurs of the Year and is a recipient of the UN-POLAC Award for Peace and Humanitarian Service.

Beyond his corporate leadership, Asagun runs The Seyi Asagun Brief, a thought-leadership newsletter where he shares practical insights on MSME finance, inclusion, and sustainable growth.

He is also a regular contributor and commentator featured on BusinessDay, Nairametrics, Channels TV, and News Central, where he provides expert analysis on Nigeria’s evolving financial landscape.

Under his leadership, Entourage Integrated Trust continues to expand its hybrid model—leveraging both technology and community-based field agents—to reach underserved entrepreneurs, particularly women-led businesses, who consistently show higher repayment discipline and stronger impact on household welfare.

This recognition by The Guardian highlights Asagun’s unwavering commitment to redefining finance as a tool for empowerment, not exclusion, and his ongoing role in shaping the future of Nigeria’s MSME sector.