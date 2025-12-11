Asagba Of Asaba To Forest Guards: Comb Headbridge, Ugbolu, Varsity Town Flashpoints

The Asagba of Asaba, HRM Obi Epiphany Azinge, has urged the Delta State Command of the Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS) to extend its service to three major flashpoints within the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency.

The monarch listed them to include, Anwai, the popular Dennis Osadebey University town, Ugbolu, a budding neighbouring town to the state capital, and the defunct Toll-Gate, fondly called the River Niger bridge head.

Prior to the charge, Ugbolu and it nearby Illah in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state had been the hideouts of the adherents of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), even as the surrounding towns and villages around the headbridge.

He tasked men of the service to remain resolute and bold in the discharge of their duties but abhor unhealthy rivalry the military and other paramilitary organisations.