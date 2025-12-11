New Telegraph

December 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Asagba Of Asaba…

Asagba Of Asaba To Forest Guards: Comb Headbridge, Ugbolu, Varsity Town Flashpoints

The Asagba of Asaba, HRM Obi Epiphany Azinge, has urged the Delta State Command of the Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS) to extend its service to three major flashpoints within the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency.

The monarch listed them to include, Anwai, the popular Dennis Osadebey University town, Ugbolu, a budding neighbouring town to the state capital, and the defunct Toll-Gate, fondly called the River Niger bridge head.

Prior to the charge, Ugbolu and it nearby Illah in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state had been the hideouts of the adherents of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), even as the surrounding towns and villages around the headbridge.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He tasked men of the service to remain resolute and bold in the discharge of their duties but abhor unhealthy rivalry the military and other paramilitary organisations.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Don’t Rely To Much On Osimhen, Babangida Tells Chelle
Read Next

Lawyers Petition Tinubu, NSA Over Ganduje’s Parallel Shariah Police