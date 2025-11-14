Asagba Of Asaba Lauds WASPEN For Tackling Hospital Malnutrition

The Asagba of Asaba, Prof Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge (SAN), has commended the West African Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (WASPEN) for its sustained efforts toward tackling hospital malnutrition and promoting nutrition awareness across Nigeria.

The monarch made the commendation during a courtesy visit by the Founder and President of WASPEN, Dr Teresa Isichei Pounds, to the Asagba’s Palace.

Isichei, who was accompanied by other team members among whom was Mr Nnamdi Isichei, briefed the monarch on preparations for the forthcoming 2026 Clinical Nutrition Conference, scheduled to hold from June 23 to 26, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

Azinge lauded WASPEN’s focus on hospital nutrition support, describing it as a timely and vital intervention in addressing malnutrition among hospitalised patients — an issue he said requires urgent national attention.

The monarch said: “It is good to know that our Asaba people are excelling globally and giving back to their communities in impactful ways.

“Hospital malnutrition is a silent challenge, and I commend Dr Isichei and WASPEN for leading this important cause.”