Asagba Commends Oborevwori’s Even Development

The Asagba of Asaba, HRM Asagba Professor Epiphany Azinge, SAN, has defended the development strides of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and commended him for the prudent management of the state’s resources.

Speaking during an interview, the Asagba urged critics to appreciate the complexity and vastness of the state before making comparisons with more compact states.

He noted that Delta’s multi-city structure makes even distribution of development more demanding and should be considered when assessing the performance of Governor Oborevwori’s administration.

Azinge stressed that Delta State cannot be assessed through the narrow lens applied to states with single dominant urban centres.

He stated, “Delta State is not like a one-city state. You have Warri, Sapele, Ughelli, Abraka, Asaba, Ibusa, and so many others. Any government that takes care of all these numerous cities with the limited resources available is doing exceptionally well.”

He explained that the state’s spread of urban communities, coupled with its expansive geography, makes equitable development a complex and gradual process.

The monarch contrasted Delta with Lagos and Rivers, which have more centralized economic hubs that naturally concentrate development, adding, “Asaba alone can compare with any other city. Talk less of Warri, Ughelli, Sapele, among so many others.”

While acknowledging that some communities, particularly in what he described as the “wild land” areas of Delta, may feel underserved, the Asagba maintained that the current administration is making deliberate efforts to extend infrastructure and economic development to all parts of the state.

He cited the recent groundbreaking ceremony of the Kwale Free Trade Zone in Kwale, describing it as “no mean feat and a move that will generate far-reaching economic impact.”

Azinge called for patience, understanding, and realistic expectations, noting that the government must carefully balance resource allocation across diverse regions to prevent feelings of marginalization.

“Let us underscore the point: Delta is not a one-city state,” he reiterated. “The way and manner resources are managed and spread must ensure every part of the state is satisfied,” he said.