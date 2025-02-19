ASAF Urges Tinubu To Address Lagos Assembly Crisis

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) States Assembly Forum (ASAF) has asked President Bola Tinubu to address the crisis in the Lagos State Assembly leadership and not to allow it go into flame.

The Forum, which stated this in a statement issued by its Director General, Ambassador Dagogo Fubura, however threw its weight behind the newly elected Speaker, Hon. Mojisola Meranda.

Addressing the crisis in the Lagos State Assembly, ASAF called on the nation’s security agencies to safeguard the Lagos state legislative arm by protecting the Speaker, Hon. Mojisola Meranda and her office.

The Forum, after its 35th congress held on Tuesday in Kaduna, similarly called on the Lagos State Assembly members to ensure that they put their constituents first in their lawmaking processes, stressing that what Nigerians truly need now is dividends of democracy, and not leadership crisis.

The group, in a communique issued at the end of the meeting, congratulated Mojisola Meranda on her new appointment, just as it pledged total support to her to move the Lagos State Assembly to a greater height.

Share

Please follow and like us: