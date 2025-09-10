Asaba People Endorse Oborevwori For Continuity Till 2031

The people of Asaba in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State have declared their support for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to continue in office till 2031, pledging to stand firmly behind him in the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was pronounced on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House, Asaba, by His Royal Majesty, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN, OON, the Asagba of Asaba, who led a high-powered delegation from the kingdom.

Prof. Azinge commended Governor Oborevwori for his outstanding achievements in infrastructure, human capital development and urban renewal, describing his leadership style as people-oriented and unassailable.

“The love of my people for you is boundless, unshakable and irreversible. In the past two years of your administration, Asaba has witnessed rapid urbanisation, improved security, and exponential investment across sectors, making it one of the fastest-growing state capitals in Africa,” the monarch said.

The Asagba also expressed gratitude to the governor for personally presenting him with the staff of office in November 2024, an honour he said was not only for him as an individual but for the entire Asaba community.

He reinstated the unwavering support of the people, while also making appeals for the inclusion of Asaba indigenes in key government appointments, the resumption of work at the International Conference Centre, the development of a master plan for the capital city, and interventions in power supply, water, roads, schools and healthcare facilities in satellite communities.

Responding, Governor Oborevwori thanked the Asagba and the people of Asaba for their steadfast support, describing traditional rulers as vital stakeholders in governance.

“It is always a pleasure to receive our revered traditional rulers whose wisdom and counsel continue to guide us. Since your ascension, Your Majesty, you have brought peace, unity and cultural pride to the Asaba Kingdom,” the governor said.

He assured the monarch that his administration would continue to prioritise the development of the state capital, citing ongoing road projects, storm drainage works re-awarded to CCECC, the resurfacing of Nnebisi Road with streetlights, and the construction of more internal roads under the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency.

Governor Oborevwori also disclosed that the federal government had awarded the reconstruction of the Summit Junction–Head Bridge on the Benin-Asaba Highway to Heartland Construction Company, with his administration supporting compensation payments for affected persons in the Second Niger Bridge road project.

Reiterating his commitment to inclusivity and sustainable development, Governor Oborevwori urged the Asaba people to extend their goodwill to President Bola Tinubu, stressing the importance of political alignment at the federal level to attract more development to Delta State.

“Asaba is the face of our state, and we must continue to make it beautiful and secure. Working together with our traditional rulers and communities, we will deliver more projects and ensure peace and progress in our state,” he assured.