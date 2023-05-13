Asaba Hosts PCN’s Electoral Congress May 15

The leadership of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN), yesterday, said it has concluded plans for its elective congress slated for Asaba, Delta State, on May 15, 2023. PCN President, Brig. Gen. Emico Eruwa (rtd), who thanked Delta State government for agreeing to host the congress, said hosting it was causing the body sleepless nights because it lacked the resources to do so.

“By this gesture, Delta State has proven to be a PCN-friendly state and the body will be ever grateful for this relief. Now that we have a sponsor, we’ll concentrate on logistics as I can’t wait to handover to the incoming president,” Eruwa, who is the immediate past president of Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball Federation, said. Also speaking on the elections, PCN Secretary General, Issa Suleiman, said that all logistics for free, fair and credible election are already in place, including a three-man electoral Committee, comprising Dr. (Mrs.) Thechla Opara, who is Director, Para Sports Department, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD); Vice President, Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Chief Solomon Ogba; and Mr. Tunde Kazeem. Suleiman said that a two-man Appeals Committee has been constituted with Dr. Segun Akinlotan as Chairman and Mr. Patrick Ibeh, as Secretary.

He said that all protests arising from the election must be filed to the Appeals Committee 24 days after the election, accompanied by a N100, 000 appeal fee for the executive office, while appeals from regional elections attract N50, 000. Meanwhile, four candidates have been cleared to vie for the presidency of the body.

They include CP Anderson Bankole (Para Table Tennis), Mr. Sunday Odebode (Para Table Tennis), Mr. Paul Mduakor (President, Nigeria Amputtee Football Federation) and Mr. Chiemeka Charles (president, Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation), while the post of the Secretary General is a straight fight between incumbent Secretary General, Mr. Issa Suleiman and Mr. Kayode Oladele, president, Nigeria Sitting Volleyball Federation.