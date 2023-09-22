Asaba Bubbles For National Youth Games

Liverpool came from behind to beat LASK Linz as they made a winning start to their Europa League campaign.

LASK midfielder Florian Flecker struck a brilliant opener from the edge of the area on 19 minutes for the Austrians.

Darwin Nunez equalised from the penalty spot after Luis Diaz was fouled before Diaz himself scored the winner from debutant Ryan Gravenberch’s cross.

Second-half substitute Mohamed Salah added a third goal late on for Jurgen Klopp’s side to seal victory.

Klopp made 11 changes to the Liverpool team which started against Wolves in their previous fixture.

The impact of those changes was clearly felt as the Reds endured a stumbling first-half display in their first Europa League match since the 2016 final defeat to Sevilla before an improved performance after the break helped them turn the match around.