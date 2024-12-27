Asaba Bizman Petitions IGP, Alleges Compromise By Officers Handling Case

Share

…charged wrong suspect to court without his knowledge

An Asaba, Delta State based businessman, Mr. Samuel Ejike Umeh, Managing Director, King Samy Star Global Service Ltd, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, on the practices of some officers of the Area A Police Command, Asaba, over the shoddy and suspicious way his complaint is being handled.

In the petition dated October 7, 2024, Umeh alleged that he reported his business manager, who is also his personal friend, one Chijioke and his security guard, John Musa, to the police for looting his warehouse and carting away goods worth over N48,000,000, using the spare key to access the warehouse.

He alleged that while investigation was ongoing, the police kept him in the dark and even charged the matter to court without his knowledge, only for the Prosecutor, one Inspector Mary, to call him to ask why he didn’t come to court when his case came up.

He added that he was further surprised to learn that the police charged only the security man to court, leaving out the principal suspect, Chiojioke, who is in charge of the goods, who had access to the keys and the person he believes stole his goods.

According to him, “While the investigation was ongoing, along the line, they compromised with the principal suspect, did a shady deal and charged only the security man to court without informing me, and from that moment I suspected a foul play in the hands of the investigating officer,” he alleged.

“It was the Prosecutor, Inspector Mary, that called me to ask while I was not in court when my case was being charged in court.

I told the Prosecutor that I had no knowledge of the case going to court, that I was still waiting to get justice on the matter, as the complainant.”

He said he has lost confidence in his ability to get justice from the Area A Command, Asaba, and would therefore want the IGP’s office to take over the case to help him get justice and recover his goods, which he does not believe is possible if the matter remains in the hands of those presently handling it.

Share

Please follow and like us: