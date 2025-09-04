Asaba 2025: Lagos Outpaces Edo, Delta In Medal Rush At Natl Youth Games

The ongoing National Youth Games in Asaba has lived up to its billing as the cradle of tomorrow’s champions, with Lagos, Edo, and defending champions Delta State locked in a thrilling chase for supremacy.

As of Thursday, Team Lagos surged to the summit of the medal table with 61 medals — 33 gold, 15 silver, and 23 bronze.

Close behind, Edo State occupies second place with 41 medals (25 gold, 9 silver, and 15 bronze). The hosts and defending champions, Delta State, sit third with 59 medals — 17 gold, 20 silver, and 22 bronze.

Abia State has also impressed, holding fourth position with 24 medals (9 gold, 8 silver, and 7 bronze).

The Games have produced thrilling contests, with young athletes breaking and setting new records, igniting fans’ passion and signaling the rise of future global stars.

With the closing ceremony set for Saturday, September 6, all eyes are on the home stretch to see which state will ultimately claim glory.