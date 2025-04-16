Asaba 2022 National Sports Festival Champions Get Oborevwori’s Cash Awards

Share

Delta State athletes that emerged victorious during the Asaba 2022 National Sports Festival have received their long-awaited cash rewards from Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The cash award promise was made by the immediate past Governor Ifeanyi Okowa but redeemed by the incumbent Governor.

The Director of Public Relations of the State’s Sports Commission, Mrs. Franka Okonma in Asaba yesterday said the payment has boosted the morale of the participants.

The Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Onoriode Oborevwori lauded the Governor for redeeming the outstanding financial commitment and described it as “timely and promise fulfilled.”

He said the payment is a demonstration of Governor Oborevwori’s unwavering support for sports development in the state.

He noted that the gesture reflected the governor’s “MORE Agenda,” which prioritized meaningful development, opportunities for all, and enhanced welfare for the people of Delta State, including athletes.

