Asa-Nnentu Fire Disaster: Time To Rethink, Save Aba Markets

Disaster foretold

The Sunday, 17th De- cember fire incident at the Asa-Nnentu Spare Parts Market (Alaoji), in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area, Aba, Abia State should not only serve as a lesson but must serve as the beginning of the end to constant fire within markets in Aba. The incident at Asa Nnetu Motor Spare Parts Market razed down a section of the market and destroyed motor engines and other motor spare parts estimated at N500 million.

There is hardly any end-of- the-year or harmattan period where fire incidents are not recorded in the major markets within Aba, but till today, no permanent solution has been brought to checkmate the situation. Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State has more major markets than any city (not state) in Nigeria by available records, but none of these markets is safe from fire disasters, as they constantly get ravaged.

From major markets like the Ariaria International Market, Cemetery Market, Ahia-Ohuru, Eke-Oha Shopping Centre, Ehere Market, Uratta Integrated Timber Market, Asa-Nnentu Spare Parts Market, Old Court Computer/GSM Accessories Village/Market, Mechanic Village/Market Ovom-1, Orie Ohabiam Market, Good Morning Market, Iheorji Market and so many other minor markets, there is no single sign of readiness for any fire outbreak. Inasmuch as the Asa-Nnentu Spare Parts Market fire disaster took the centre of all reports, there was still another incident at C Line of Ariaria International Market, on Saturday, 16th December 2023 where two packing shops with goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

Victims cry out

Godwin Moses, a Volkswagen spare parts dealer, whose four shops situated at H61, H62, H63 and H64 were completely razed down with goods worth over N50 million destroyed, appealed to the State Government for financial assistance to resume his business. Moses, who said that he was informed about the fire at about 4.00 pm, Sunday, stated that he could not remove anything from his shops, when he arrived, as the entire building, housing his shops and all the goods inside it was already lost to the fire.

For Hygenus Adonike, managing director, Sabisam Motors Nigeria Limited, another victim, it is going to be a bleak Christmas for him and others affected by the fire. He explained that five shops in his section of the market lost not less than N200 million to the inferno.

Government’s move

After the incident at Asa- Nnentu on Sunday, the Abia State Government decried incessant fire outbreaks in markets in Aba and urged traders and other market users to be more careful in handling electrical appliances and explosives, especially during the harmattan season. New Telegraph reports that a delegation from the State Government led, by Chimezie Ukaegbu, Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry, who were in the markets Monday, 18th of December 2023 to sympathize with the affected traders, promised to partner market leaders to find a lasting solution to fire outbreaks in the markets.

Other members of the delegation were Uche Ukeje, general manager of Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), Ideh John Udeagbala, Mayor of Aba North Local Government Area and Nodike Ihediaba, Mayor of Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of the State. The Commissioner of Trade, Commerce and Industry, who expressed shock at the huge loss incurred by the traders, due to the fire incidences, said that they were sent by Governor Alex Otti, to sympathize with the victims of the fire and ascertain its cause, to enable Government to put measures in place to avert reoccurrence.

“We have seen it and we sympathize with you people and it’s good that we have gotten a first- hand assessment of what happened. We will report all that we have seen to the Governor.” He said that the purpose of the visit was not only to have a view of the damage but also to find a way to avert future occurrences. “We need to be more proactive, it is disheartening to continue to witness this kind of incident, we sympathize with you people and don’t want this kind of a thing to happen again. He appealed to the traders at Asa Nnetu to clear bushes around the market and urged those involved in bush burning to stop forthwith, especially during this dry season.

“You should also remove things that can ignite a fire, especially explosive devices from the markets. He promised that the team would report their findings to the Governor for action. Uche Ukeje, managing director, Aba, described the development as disheartening and urged the leadership of the market to sensitise their members on the dangers of fire and how to avert it. According to him, a trader at Asa Nnetu lost two container loads of new motor spare parts worth millions of Naira. He appealed to the traders to switch off their electrical appliances at the close of business each day, to avoid fire outbreaks.

John Udeagbala, Mayor, Aba North Local Government Area said that his administration will partner with the market leaders to fashion out a new approach to fire prevention in all the markets in the locality.

Frequent outbreaks

Mr Okezie Uche, the Chief Fire Superintendent in charge of Operations in Abia State described the Asa-Nnentu fire disaster and the loss it caused on traders as unfortunate, but stressed that such bad situations are preventable if all hands can be on deck. Making his suggestions, Uche said that considering how huge the markets in Aba and the state at large have become and the role they play in the economy of the state, it has become extremely important that all the major markets should have at least a Mini Fire Fighting Station.

According to Uche, such a Mini Fire Fighting Station will have men of the Abia State Fire Service permanently stationed there to tackle any form of possible fire outbreak but will call the bigger stations for backup in any fire outbreak too huge for them to handle. He lamented that most times when there is a fire outbreak in markets, the traders will usually start making personal efforts to extinguish the fire and will only alert the fire service when the situation has gone beyond control.

Uche said that having a permanent Mini Fire Fighting Station will out to an end, the yearly loss of properties in various major markets in the city especially during the harmattan period which jas become a reoccurring issue.

Way forward

He advised the traders to avoid the dangerous behaviour of constantly storing fuel for generator use in their shops, stressing that such inflammable things make fire fighting tough and serve as catalysts to a raging fire. Uche equally warned against leaving electrical appliances switched on while leaving the shops in the evening, stress- ing that such actions are likely to be the cause of so many fire incidents recorded at different times. Meanwhile, Governor Alex Otti has condoled the victims of fire outbreaks and calls on Abian people to apply safety measures.

Governor Otti said he is pained that such misfortune befell traders at a time of serious economic challenges in the country. He called on traders in different markets in the state and residents of Abia as a whole to apply the best safety measures required to prevent future occurrences, especially in this harmattan season.

Otti’s solution

Otti also called on leaders of different markets in the state, especially market Chairmen and Chief Security Officers to assume responsibility and ensure absolute protection of the markets and warned that there would be far-reaching consequences for any form of internal or external sabotage. The Governor expressed joy that no life was lost and assured that his government is determined to get to the remote and immediate cause or causes of the incidents, which is why he sent some government officials led by the General Manager of Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), the Mayor of Aba North and other officials of government to assess the magnitude of the fire incidents to provide succour to the victims.

Meanwhile, Ozoekwe Chinwendu, Chairman, Ariaria International Market Traders Association has thanked Governor Otti for his quick response to their plight and promised that his team and all traders in the market will cooperate with the State Government to find an end to fire outbreaks in his own market. New Telegraph reports that the Ariaria International Market once had a Fire Service Station along Faulks Road, opposite A-Line Main Gate which was abandoned and allowed to decay until it was completely removed and replaced with a mini power generation and distribution company for the market.