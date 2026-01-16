Asa Day Yoruba Festival: DTlive Delivers Inspiring, Memorable Performance

UK-based Nigerian musician and vocalist, Damilare Titus Durojaiye, professionally known as DTlive, delivered a powerful and memorable performance at the Asa Day Yoruba Festival, held at Calvary Hall, 350 Petre Street, Sheffield S4 8LU, United Kingdom.

The Asa Day Yoruba Festival is an annual cultural celebration aimed at promoting Yoruba traditions, music, language, and artistic expressions within the diaspora.

DTlive’s performance stood out as he captivated the audience with his strong vocal delivery and stage presence, blending traditional influences with contemporary musical elements.

The event attracted a wide range of attendees and cultural stakeholders, and was notably graced by the Mayor of Sheffield, whose presence underscored the significance of the festival and the city’s support for multicultural and heritage-based events.

Through his music, DTlive continues to promote Nigerian and Yoruba culture on international platforms, using live performance as a medium for cultural storytelling and unity. His participation in the festival reflects his growing influence within the UK music and cultural scene. DTlive’s appearance at the Asa Day Yoruba Festival further reinforces his commitment to cultural expression and his role in representing Nigerian music and identity within global communities.