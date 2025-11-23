ASA 2025: Sterling Bank Rallies Africa To Reclaim Food Future With Green, Sustainable Solutions

Sterling Bank Limited has reaffirmed its leadership in agricultural finance by calling on African nations to unite around stronger partnerships, catalytic funding, and actionable policies, key steps, it said, for transforming the continent’s food systems and securing its agricultural future.

The call to action resonated at the 2025 Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA), hosted by Sterling Bank in Abuja under the theme, “Survival of the Greenest: Reclaiming Africa’s Food Destiny.”

Reflecting on the Summit’s impact, Olushola Obikanye, Group Head of Agric and Solid Mineral Finance at Sterling Bank, described ASA 2025 as “a journey of ideas, conviction, and hope for Africa’s agricultural future.”

He noted that participants from across the continent affirmed one truth: Africa’s narrative is being rewritten by the courage, innovation, and resolve of people who refuse to accept limits.

A key highlight of the event was the Federal Government’s unveiling of the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy, a blueprint aimed at expanding Nigeria’s livestock industry from $32 billion to $74 billion by 2035.

The initiative seeks to diversify the economy and strengthen national food security.

Announcing the plan, Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, urged Nigerian banks to adopt targeted financial structures and establish dedicated livestock desks to support pastoralists and processors.

“If achieved, this target could significantly reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported animal products, create millions of rural jobs, and position the country as a major player in Africa’s livestock market,” he said, commending Sterling Bank for facilitating strategic dialogue through ASA.

Furthering discussions on agricultural investment, Mohammed Ibrahim, Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), announced a strategic on-lending partnership with Sterling Bank.

The collaboration aims to de-risk agricultural loans, attract private capital, and channel funds into high-impact value chains. “Our partnership with Sterling demonstrates how catalytic finance can transform agriculture from a high-risk venture into a bankable, investor-friendly sector,” he said.

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, represented at the Summit by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Garba Tahir Usman, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to mechanized agriculture and rural development.

He stressed the need for innovation and technology-driven initiatives to future-proof Africa’s agricultural systems.

ASA 2025 also featured discussions on policy reforms, innovative financing models, green technologies, climate adaptation, and inclusion of women and youth in agriculture.

The Summit concluded with goodwill messages from industry leaders including Aminu Tukur, Vice Chairman of Noor Takaful; Mohammed Babangida, Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture; and Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, Managing Director of Sunbeth Global Concepts. Exhibitions and networking sessions showcased practical solutions for sustainable growth across Africa’s agricultural value chain.