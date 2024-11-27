ASA 2024 Facilitates Deals Worth Over $100m

Share

Deals worth over $100 million were sealed at the recently concluded Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) convened recently in Abuja under the theme, “Transitioning from Scarcity to Security.”

The summit, supported by Sterling One Foundation alongside other private and public sector partners including the African Union, International Finance Corporation, Leadway Assurance, the Benue State government and led by Sterling Bank, was held against the backdrop of acute food insecurity and rising climate challenges across Africa, ASA provided a platform for driving innovative solutions and facilitating transformative partnerships.

According to a press statement, “the Nigeria Feed, Fodder, and Livestock Investment Deal Room, Series 1, held at the Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA), was a high-level forum for catalytic investments that facilitated discussions and commitments of over $100 million to strengthen agricultural value chains.

“Key stakeholders in the room included Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation; Idris Ajimobi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Livestock Development; Winnie LaiSolarin, Director of Animal Husbandry Services at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; Commissioner for Finance, and representatives of the Benue State Government, led by Michael Oglegba, Commissioner for Finance and Budget Planning, among other stakeholders and partners.”

Dr. Olusola Obikanye, Group Head, Agric Finance and Solid Minerals, Sterling Bank, emphasised the bank’s commitment to its HEART sectors, stating:

“Sterling Bank is deeply committed to driving transformative impact across critical sectors such as agriculture, as outlined in our HEART strategy—Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation.

“ASA is a platform for addressing Africa’s pressing agricultural challenges, and the deals signed at the Nigeria Feed, Fodder, and Livestock Investment Deal Room reflect the growing confidence in strategic partnerships to unlock the potential of agricultural value chains and drive sustainable growth across the continent.”

Share

Please follow and like us: