As Yakubu Bows Out Of INEC

FELIX NWANERI writes on 10 years of Prof Mahmood Yakubu’s leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and how the election management body fared under his watch

After 10 unbroken years as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday, handed over to May Agbamuche-Mbu, who will oversee affairs of the commission pending the appointment of a substantive chairman by President Bola Tinubu.

A one-time lecturer and professor of Political History and International Studies at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as well as former Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Yakubu was first appointed head of the electoral umpire by late President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2015 and reappointed in 2020.

His handover marks the end of his second term, making history as not only the longest chairman of Nigeria’s electoral management body but also has the record of overseeing the conduct of two general elections in 2019 and 2023 as well as several off-cycle governorship and legislative polls.

He also oversaw the conduct of three Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council elections. While some have questioned the competence and neutrality of the electoral umpire under Yakubu’s leadership in carrying out its responsibilities in the past 10 years, a salient factor that has not received adequate attention in the contextual analysis of INEC is that even when the commission was able to produce a semblance of a free and fair election, the opposition usually hides behind partisan shade to occasion a flood of conspiracies to wash away the credibility of the election.

This distrust only goes to undermine the sanctity of elections, deepen the depth of the disrepute commonly associated with the country’s democracy; and consequently, drive most people away from participation. Instance in this regard abound. In 2019, the outcome of the presidential election was highly contentious and the final winner, the late President Buhari’s mandate had to be validated by the apex court. Also, the 2023 polls, particularly the outcome of the presidential election drew even greater umbrage from a large segment of the populace.

There were claims in some quarters that the outcome of the election made most Nigerians to lose confidence in INEC. While such assertion is subject to debate, there are members of a political school that believe that the 2023 general election, more than any other election, witnessed significant improvement from what past experiences.

I thank Nigerians for their comments as well as criticisms which encouraged rather than discouraged us to persevere

Those who hold this view predicate their position on the outcome of the polls that saw a diverse National Assembly since Nigeria returned to civil rule in 1999. In the Senate, seven political parties secured seats: All Progressives Congress (APC – 59), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP – 36), Labour Party (LP – eight), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP – two), Social Democratic Party (SDP – two), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA – one) and Young Progressives Party (YPP – one). In the House of Representatives, eight parties won seats: APC-177, PDP-117, LP-35, NNPP-19, APGA-five, SDP-two, YPPtwo and African Democratic Congress (ADC)-two.

The pattern continued at the state level, with nine parties winning seats in state assemblies. These included APC-533, PDP-355, LP-38, NNPP-29, APGA20, YPP-eight, SDP-seven, Accord-one, and ADC-one. In the gubernatorial elections, APC won 16 states, PDP-10, LP-one and NNPP-one.

While in the eyes of many, the infamous “technical glitch” during the presidential election diminished the innovations and achievements of the Yakubu-led INEC, there is no doubt that introduction of technology in the conduct of elections under his watch has greatly improved the credibility and outcome of polls as well as earned the commission applauses. Among the technological tools is the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which replaced the flawed manual processes with fingerprint and facial recognition.

It was also under Yakubu that the electoral commission unveiled the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), which allows Nigerians to view polling unit results live thereby strengthening transparency and public confidence. Yakubu also revolutionised voter registration through IVED and ABIS, eliminating 2.7 million fraudulent registrations, launched digital portals for candidate nomination, party agent registration, observer accreditation, and media access.

It is also to his credit that NEC became the first election body in Africa to establish an Artificial Intelligence Division, embracing the future of election management. In the area of electoral administration, INEC under Yakubu regularised election dates, creating certainty and predictability for citizens, parties and observers. The commission also expanded polling units for the first time in 25 years – from 119,974 to 176,846 – widening voter access and reducing congestion.

Election infrastructure was also modernized through building of State Collation Centres across the federation and commencing a new INEC Head quarters in Abuja. There was also introduction of Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) – a sophisticated hub tracking more than 1,000 indicators to ensure timely planning and coordination. The out gone INEC chairman institutionalized the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) from 2017, giving Nigerians year-round opportunities to register.

Now, over 23 million new voters have been added across two general elections. Apart from introducing online pre-registration portals which empowers voters to transfer, update, or replace their voter cards with ease, INEC has published detailed voter demographics by age, gender, occupation, and disability, setting a new standard for transparency.

In the area of legal and regulatory reforms, the Yakubu-led INEC partnered with the National Assembly to birth the landmark Electoral Act 2022, heralding electronic transmission of results and stricter party regulations. The commission also produced comprehensive guidelines and manuals, giving consistency to the conduct of elections. It also deregistered 74 under-performing political parties, thereby streamlining the political space from 92 to 18 active platforms.

Under Yakubu, the electoral commission established the Department of Gender and Inclusivity to give structure and voice to representation. It reserved quota slots for women in senior management, breaking long-standing barriers. The commission also introduced voting devices — from Braille ballots to magnifying lenses — ensuring no Nigerian is left behind, and created and implemented legal frameworks for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to vote, which safeguards human rights even in times of crisis.

The commission also employed persons with disabilities, underscoring its belief in inclusivity. Stakeholder engagement was also prioritised through institutionalised quarterly consultations with political parties, civil society organisations, security agencies, and the media even as the outgone INEC chairman introduced a Code of Conduct for security personnel on election duty, which ensures professionalism on the field.

He also strengthened partnerships with traditional rulers, faith leaders, and the National Peace Committee, embedding peace into the electoral process. The chairman has facilitated an enhanced communication through INEC News Online, daily press briefings, and far-reaching voter education campaigns. Yakubu’s decade-long leadership of INEC was not just about elections, but about transformation. He leaves behind a commission that prioritised staff development and welfare.

He introduced merit-based promotions and gender quotas for directors, rewarding excellence and saw five INEC staff elevated to Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), a landmark recognition of internal talent. He rolled out welfare packages: hazard allowances, bonuses, medical aid, and funeral grants; built an INEC Creche for nursing mothers, supporting staff with young families, instituted Long Service Awards and Staff Recognition Nights, honouring the backbone of INEC’s success – Its people.

While Yakubu’s reign at INEC came to an end amid ongoing calls for electoral reforms and debates over constitutional amendments to strengthen the commission’s independence and operational efficiency ahead of the 2027 general election, it is on record that he never failed to seize any opportunity that came his way to call on the National Assembly to expedite action on the matter, warning that uncertainty over the legal framework could disrupt preparations for the 2027 general election.

Receiving the European Union EU Election Observation Follow-up Mission led by Mr. Barry Andrews, a member of the European Parliament who also headed the EU Mission to Nigeria’s 2023 election, last week, he said:

“An early passage of law is critical to our planning for the elections. Uncertainty over the legal framework for the election can unsettle the work of the commission as election draws nearer.” He noted that of the 23 recommendations made by the EU Election Observation Mission in 2023, only eight directly concern INEC, with one classified as priority.

The remaining 15, including five priority recommendations, according to him, fall under the responsibilities of the executive, legislature, judiciary, political parties, civil society groups, media, and professional bodies.

Yakubu will also be remembered for his stand that decisive action must be taken to break the cycle of impunity through promulgation of an Electoral Offences Commission/ Tribunal to handle matters relating to electoral offences.

According to him, “INEC has continually made it clear that it lacks the capacity and wherewithal to continue the prosecution of electoral offenders and it is for this reason that the commission supports and will continue to support the creation of an Electoral Offences Commission/Tribunal to process, arrest, investigate and prosecute electoral offenders.”

Yakubu believes that “Nigeria can no longer afford to foot drag on the important legislation that will provide the framework to deal with impunity and brigandage in elections, which are becoming more brazen essentially because violators of electoral laws are not effectively prosecuted.”

And in what could pass as a parting shot, Yakubu at the brief handover ceremony took place during the commission’s regular consultative meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, said: “I thank Nigerians for their comments as well as criticisms which encouraged rather than discouraged us to persevere,’’ he said.