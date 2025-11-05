As We Await The Greener Future

Nigeria is currently awaiting the era when the country in its entirety would emerge greener in all ramifications. Other African nations aren’t exempted in this regard. “I would feel more optimistic about a bright future for man if he spent less time proving that he can outwit Nature and more time tasting her sweetness and respecting her seniority.”

The above were the words of Mr. E. B. White, the late renowned American writer who was the author of several highly popular books, and remained consistent till his death on October 1, 1985. The future is the time that is yet to come; the period that is to be or come hereafter.

It is something that will exist or happen in time to come. It can also be described as a condition, especially of success or failure, that would come tomorrow. In other words, the future is unknown, but can be predicted. On the other hand, something that eventually becomes greener could be regarded as being in better shape, hence it’s more adored as compared to its previous condition.

This is why a better or more promising situation is generally referred to as ‘greener pasture’. This piece is ostensibly predicting that the future of Nigeria will someday be greener. It’s noteworthy that to predict the future of anybody, you must realize or acknowledge their potentials. This is a factor that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Nigeria as a country has thus far remained resilient to various shocks and benefited from strong demand for commodities, increased investment flows and closer links to global value chains.

While the world’s numerous crises have negatively affected Nigeria’s growth performance – mainly because of weaker global demand and declines in capital flows coupled with promises of aid that never materialized – her outlook remains bright. The country is obviously blessed with abundant resources, both in materials and human. It’s worth acknowledging that each region embodied in Nigeria could boldly boast of remarkable potentials.

Technology has proven to possess the key to several needed developments. In view of this assertion, the concerned authorities in various sectors must not shy away from inculcating tech-driven measures toward witnessing a total turnaround

Above all, her climatic condition has been adjudged as the best across the globe. Despite these endowments, survey indicates that nearly 76% of the population of Nigeria live in poverty with about 52% living below the United Nation’s poverty line of $1.25 per day as proclaimed in 2010. It would interest, or perhaps shock you, to know that only about one third of Nigerians has access to sanitation, and another third have no access at all to clean water.

Under such conditions, fighting diseases remains a serious battle. It’s no longer news that presently, a countless number of young people in Nigeria is jobless, and has no hope of clinching to any meaningful job. This very phenomenon could be felt in every state across the federation, yet it is reckoned to be the giant of Africa.

And as time progresses, the education and health sectors in the country continue to wear a lone face. However, the future is greener in Nigeria if the needful is seen as priority. The leadership of the country needs to transform her economic structures, so the citizenry can benefit from stronger, more inclusive growth.

The proposed structural transformation can be actualized by revisiting the extant policies and embracing the modern method of approaching things as occasioned by technology, which has ostensibly become inevitable. The country has a tremendous comparative advantage in natural resources, whether in energy, mineral or agriculture, which could be the basis for action. This fact must therefore be taken very seriously going forward.

First, we as a people must adopt policies designed to improve infrastructure, logistics and skills, as well as promote private sector participation. We ought to equally strengthen the natural resource sector via greater investments in valueadded activities and know-how, thereby generating more revenue for government and more job opportunities for Nigerians.

We must also put in place a transparent and fair tax system, and also promote competition among the young individuals by creating enabling environment as well as deeply combat public and private corruption. In the same vein, the leaders must be prepared to initiate various programmes to raise agricultural productivity and build linkages to and fro the extractive industries.

Time has really come for Nigeria as a country to make better use of her human and natural resources and achieve more inclusive growth. With the right policies and strategic approach, the anticipated social and economic progress can be fully realized. The followers ought to equally be very conscious of happenings in the polity towards ensuring their collective role is well played at all times.

Hence, they shouldn’t sit on the fence and merely watch things happen. Technology has proven to possess the key to several needed developments. In view of this assertion, the concerned authorities in various sectors must not shy away from inculcating techdriven measures toward witnessing a total turnaround. Most importantly, like in the words of E. B.

White as cited in the beginning of this critique, we must spend less time thinking we can outwit nature, but more time respecting her seniority, because she is indeed very mighty and powerful. We must note that we can’t cheat Nature. This would enable us to live a life of sincerity and trustworthiness at all cost.

The truth is that nature remains supreme, hence must be treated as such. This is the only way we can employ the needed political will, on the part of the leaders and equally the only way the teeming followers can render the required support and/or criticism if the need arises. At this juncture, I want to leave us with the words of Peter Drucker, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”

So, as the teeming Nigerians anxiously await the greener future, they are enjoined to graciously key into the needful in respect of their respective roles toward collective uplift. This, no doubt, is the only way we, as a people, can live to see the aforementioned dream come into reality. Think about it!