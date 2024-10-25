…As UNICEF Says 2.3m Children’re Still Sick

Share

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said nearly 2.3 million children in Nigeria have not received routine immunisation (zero dose), making them at risk of polio outbreak.

UNICEF’s Chief of Bauchi Field Office Nuzhat Rafique said this during an awareness road walk in Bauchi on Thursday to commemorate this year’s World Polio Day.

According to her, out of this figure, about 22,000 children in Bauchi State have not received routine immunisation thereby risking a polio outbreak.

Rafique said: “For over two decades, UNICEF has supported Bauchi state in its Polio Eradication Initiatives and Immunisation Plus Days campaigns.

“This year alone, we have supported three states with Polio Outbreak Response campaigns and two targeted local Outbreak Response in four LGAs with funding for vaccines, logistics, social mobilisation and technical assistance.

“It is heart-warming to note that Bauchi has been free of wild polio virus since the last case in 2013; however, we are still contending with the variant form of the virus.’’

Rafique said despite the success, 2.3 million children in Nigeria and around 22,000 children in Bauchi State had not received routine immunisation.

Share

Please follow and like us: