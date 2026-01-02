..As Troops Foil Bandit Attacks On Other Communities, Neutralise 5

Troops of 3 Division Nigerian Army, under Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP), have foiled planned bandit attacks on communities in Plateau, neutralising five bandits during an intelligence-led operation.

A military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the operation was conducted in the early hours of yesterday as part of Operation Peace Shield in Wase Local Government Area of the state.

The source said the troops laid an ambush along the Dutsen Zaki–Odare Forest axis after receiving credible intelligence that bandits were mobilising to attack adjoining communities.

“During the encounter, troops engaged the criminals in a fierce firefight, neutralising five bandits, while others fled with possible gunshot wounds,” the source said. He added that items recovered from the scene included two AK-47 rifle magazines loaded with 11 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two machetes and a knife.

According to the source, troops are currently exploiting the area and pursuing the fleeing bandits to prevent regrouping and further threats to residents.

The source reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies under Operation Enduring Peace to sustain offensive operations and ensure lasting peace in Plateau and neighbouring areas.