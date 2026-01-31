...As Tottenham Ambush Title-Chasing Man City

Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to make home advantage count on Sunday when reigning champions Manchester City arrive in North London for a high-profile Premier League encounter, with both sides entering the clash at very different ends of the table and in contrasting moods.

City, firmly in the title race, sit second on the standings with 46 points from 23 matches, just one place behind the league leaders.

Tottenham, by contrast, have endured a difficult campaign and currently occupy 14th position with 28 points, leaving Thomas Frank’s side under mounting pressure to arrest a worrying slide.

Form has deserted Tottenham in recent weeks.

Three defeats in their last six matches across all competitions have dampened spirits, and their home record offers little reassurance.

Spurs have managed just one Premier League win in their last six matches at their own ground, drawing twice and losing three, while scoring eight goals and conceding nine.

Their attacking output has been modest, with 12 goals scored across their last 10 matches, an average of just over one per game.

Defensive frailties have also crept in, as they have conceded 15 goals in the same period, managing only three clean sheets.

Tottenham have shown flashes of resilience, remaining unbeaten in their last three outings, including a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund and a 2-2 draw with Burnley, before edging Eintracht Frankfurt away. However, injuries threaten to undermine any momentum.

Several key attacking options, including Richarlison and Mohamed Kudus, are ruled out, leaving Frank short of firepower against one of the league’s most potent sides.

Manchester City arrive buoyed by a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a midweek 2-0 success against Galatasaray.

Although they suffered a surprise defeat to Bodo/ Glimt earlier this month, Pep Guardiola’s men have responded well, claiming two wins from their last three matches.

City’s numbers underline their superiority. In their last 10 matches, they have scored 20 goals and conceded just nine, keeping five clean sheets.

Averaging two goals per game, they remain one of the most efficient attacking units in the league and currently rank third for expected goals.

Away from home, City have picked up three wins in their last six league matches, alongside one draw and two defeats.

While they are keen to end a brief winless run on the road, bookmakers have installed the champions as clear favourites.

Interestingly, Tottenham claimed a 2-0 victory over City in their most recent meeting, a result that served as revenge for an earlier narrow defeat.

Spurs will also be eyeing a rare league double over the champions. However, the statistics suggest City may have the edge.

Guardiola’s side are unbeaten this season when scoring at least twice, winning all 13 such matches. They have also converted 14 of 18 matches into victories when scoring first, a worrying trend for a Tottenham defence that has allowed opponents significant chances in recent weeks.

With City also boasting a far superior attacking profile com- pared to recent Spurs opponents such as West Ham and Burnley, Sunday’s contest may expose Tottenham’s vulnerabilities.

Although Tottenham will hope the backing of their home fans can inspire an upset, injuries and inconsistent form weigh heavily against them.

Manchester City, despite having one eye on an upcoming Champions League fixture, appear well- equipped to take advantage of a struggling Spurs side.

All signs point to the visitors maintaining their title charge, as Tottenham face yet another stern test in a season that has promised much but delivered little.