As Tinubu renews citizens’ hope on mass housing

Affordable shelter

The project is part of 20,000 housing units to be delivered in the Federal Capital Territory under a Public Private Partnership Arrangement being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. At the event, Tinubu declared his administration’s resolve to provide decent and affordable shelter for Nigerians. He said that said his vision is to build dynamic, integrated, and self-sustaining communities, equipped with modern amenities to enhance the quality of life for the average Nigerian. “This includes well-connected access and internal roads, provision of reliable and uninterrupted electricity, healthcare facilities to offer accessible and quality medical services, and educational institutions to provide learning environments that nurture knowledge and skills. “Our goal is to increase the sense of togetherness, improve health and productivity of our citizens, and reduce pressure on city centres. On this note, I am today directing the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and the Minister of Works to provide access roads to all Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Projects to increase accessibility and livability starting with this site in Karsana,” he said.

New cities

According to Tinubu, the project represents the first practical expression of the administration’s desire to implement a New City Development Plan under the Renewed Hope Agenda. He stated that beyond the moral imperative of providing decent and affordable housing for Nigerians, his administration also recognises the immense potential of housing as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth. “It is with this understanding that we have classified housing as essential social infrastructure and made it a major priority area towards delivering economic growth and Job Creation. At 25 direct and indirect jobs per house, the 20,000 housing units planned for the Federal Capital Territory alone will create 500,000 jobs. “We aim to promote Public Private Partnership (PPP) collaborations that attract domestic, foreign, and diaspora investments. We also aim to design and implement incentive schemes, boost our capital market while enhancing the governance and risk management frameworks to ensure their stability, transparency and integrity. “We are resolved to facing the housing challenge with the clarity of purpose and determination that is required to break all the barriers that stand in our way of success. That is why I took the historic decision of separating the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development from Works so it can be fully aligned towards tackling the nation’s massive housing problem. That is also why I have appointed experienced professionals with proven track records of delivering in the housing sector to lead the Ministry,” he said.

Political will

This ambitious housing project will also provide a practical demonstration of cross-subsidisation where out of the 1,500 housing units to be funded by FMBN, 400 will be sold at concessionary rates to low and medium income Nigerians who are members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress. Tinubu pledged to provide the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development with the political will that is required to ensure that his administration makes a historic difference in the housing and urban development landscape of the country. “I am happy to hear that the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has already awarded contracts for the construction of 200 housing units in 12 states (2 per geo-political zone) as Renewed Hope Estates. In this regard, the minister is to proceed with the groundbreaking ceremonies in the 12 locations and the estates must be completed before the end of 2024. “I am also delighted to hear that the Renewed Hope Cities are being developed in three locations: Kano 1,500 housing units; Lagos 2,500 housing units and Abuja 3,112 under a variety of funding arrangements. The Ministry’s plan to kickstart a National Urban and Slum Upgrading Programme covering 26 sites nationwide is also commendable,” he said. In the next couple of weeks, Inside Abuja learnt, Tinubu will be performing the groundbreaking ceremonies of similar projects to deliver 2,500 housing units at the Ibeju–Lekki area of Lagos.

Bottom line

Over the years, Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country has faced daunting challenges in the housing sector. Available data shows that in 1991, Nigeria’s housing deficit was 7 million. It rose to 12 million units in 2007; 14 million in 2010; 20 million in 2018, and in 2023, Nigeria now has an estimated 28 million housing deficit. One of the greatest obstacles to providing decent and affordable shelter for citizens in Nigeria is the inconsistent policies to guide the sector. Since gaining political Independence in 1960, every administration had recognised shelter as a basic human right but none has succeeded in developing a sustainable programme to ensure that every Nigeria who needs shelter readily gets one at an affordable price. Often times, housing programmes are launched by the government simply for political mileage rather than out of genuine intention to deliver decent accommodation to the vast majority of citizens who need shelter.

Good policy

In the Federal Capital Territory, for instance, successive administration have launched various mass housing schemes but most of these these programmes failed to deliver on the goals. Even the much touted Public Private Partnership ( PPP) between the Federal Capital Development Authority ( FCDA) and some private real estate companies have failed to produce decent and affordable shelter for the masses. Instead, large expanse of lands allocated to these estate developers supposedly to construct houses, have been partitioned into plots and sold to the rich. Where they managed to build housing estates, mist of the apartments have remained unoccupied for no other reason but because the average citizen can neither afford to rent or buy the properties. This is why some Nigerians are looking at the proposed Renewed Hope City programme with a lot of skepticisms. By the end of this year when some of these proposed estates are supposed to be ready, would an average civil servant, trader, artisan, driver and mechanic be able to afford any of the of houses? Or would the rich, powerful and influential politicians and other hawks on the corridors of power buy up these houses in order to rent or re- sell them to the highest bidders? Will the hope of the masses be renewed or dashed at the end of the day? The answers to these puzzles are blowing in the wind.