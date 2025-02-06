…as Tinubu Hails Nigeria’s Role In AfDB’s Devt Agenda

Share

President Bola Tinubu has alluded to the influential position Nigeria holds concerning the African Development Bank (AfDB) leadership.

Speaking with journalists yesterday, Presidential spokesman, Sunday Dare, said as the term of the current Nigerian occupant, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, concludes, other countries would actively seek Nigeria’s backing for potential successors, recognising that support from Nigeria and its President was pivotal.

He said: “So there will be a lot of high-level meetings, a lot of bilateral meetings. It’s a very key meeting. “Beyond that, a Nigerian will become a commissioner on the peace and security committee through consensus, and that is critical for us.

“The AU Peace and Security Commission is critical, and having a Nigerian commissioner on that body is vital. “It is also part of the gains of President Tinubu’s foreign initiatives and policies.

Aside from that, we know that the position of the AFDB president is up. “We have several countries lobbying. A Nigerian is there now.

As he rounds off, another person will have to go there, and we know that President Bola Tinubu will be one of the key presidents who will be sought out to determine who gets that position.”

“In fact, it will be difficult for anyone to get that position without the support of Nigeria and the stamp of President Bola Tinubu.”

