…As STI Reassures Employees Of Gender Equality

As the world gets set to celebrate this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day on March 8, 2024, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Mr. Olaotan Soyinka, has reiterated the company’s commitment to providing an all- inclusive operating environment to all members of staff regardless of their gender.

He stated that the underwriting firm was about professionalism, good moral standing and the upholding of values that will promote gender balance in all key areas of the organisation while also taking cognisance of meritocracy as the rudder blade for attaining any leadership position in the organisation. In his address to the female staff of the organisation at a special hangout session organised for them in commemoration of the global event, Soyinka seized the moment to appreciate and honour the women accordingly.

In his words, “as we celebrate all our women the world over on March 8, 2024, I want to particularly express my profound support and appreciation to our very committed women in Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc for your doggedness and dedication to duty. “You have always proven that you are all women of grit and compassion, and it has been extremely exciting working with you all.

“As you are all aware, our organisation is an all-inclusive one driven by professionalism, dedication, and commitment to good corporate governance and ethical standards.” An attestation to this fact is seen in the composition of the management structure of the organisation as quite a few women are in top management positions within the organisation.