…As Speaker’s Wife, Rep, Aides Donate N4m To IDPs

This is just as his wife, Hajia Fatima Abbas-Tajudeen, donated N2million to the IDPs, while both the Deputy Chief of Staff (Legislative), Dr Chamberlain Nnamdi Dunkwu; and the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), Alhaji Ilyasu Balarabe, donated N1million.

Chairman of the House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, Chike Okafor, who also announced a N1million gift to the IDPs in support of the Speaker’s humanitarian gesture, described Speaker Abbas as “a national asset.” Medical personnel from Nizamiye Hospital Abuja were also on the ground to offer free healthcare services to the IDPs as part of the humanitarian services in honour of the Speaker.

Addressing the IDPs through Dr Dunkwu, the Speaker noted that the gathering was not just about marking his 60th birthday but about “extending a hand of compassion, solidarity, and hope to our fellow Nigerians who, through no fault of theirs, have found themselves displaced.” He also stated that the event “is a testament to the fact that leadership is not only about legislation and policies, but also about love, empathy, and service to humanity.”

Abbas said: “We are here to reaffirm that no Nigerian should ever feel forgotten or abandoned. “The House of Representatives remains committed to policies and initiatives that protect the vulnerable, empower the displaced, and restore dignity to every citizen.”