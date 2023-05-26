New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. As Speaker Lauds…

As Speaker Lauds Apga For Peaceful Conduct Of Congresses

The Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Dr Uche Okafor, has commended the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the peaceful conduct of its ward, local government and state congresses.

Okafor, in his congratulatory message on Thursday in Awka, also commended Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, who doubles as APGA’s National Leader, for providing adequate security during the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APGA held its state congress on Tuesday in Awka where Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, former National Publicity Secretary of the party, emerged State Chairman.

He said: “The peaceful conduct of the just concluded congresses showed that Governor Soludo is a true democrat and committed party man. “I commend APGA’s stakeholders and faithfuls at the ward, local government and state levels for conducting themselves peacefully.

Read Previous

Anambra Generates 180,000 Tonnes Of Solid Waste Monthly
Read Next

Soludo Tasks FG On Oseakwa Sea Port, Anambra-Lokoja Road

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023