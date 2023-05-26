As Speaker Lauds Apga For Peaceful Conduct Of Congresses

The Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Dr Uche Okafor, has commended the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the peaceful conduct of its ward, local government and state congresses.

Okafor, in his congratulatory message on Thursday in Awka, also commended Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, who doubles as APGA’s National Leader, for providing adequate security during the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APGA held its state congress on Tuesday in Awka where Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, former National Publicity Secretary of the party, emerged State Chairman.

He said: “The peaceful conduct of the just concluded congresses showed that Governor Soludo is a true democrat and committed party man. “I commend APGA’s stakeholders and faithfuls at the ward, local government and state levels for conducting themselves peacefully.